Monday, May 15, 2023
Wildwood man arrested after alleged attack on elderly woman and dog

By Staff Report
Lloyd Sherman Turner
A Wildwood man has been arrested after an alleged attack on an elderly woman and a dog.

Lloyd Sherman Turner, 59, was arrested Friday night after he attacked a 13-year-old American Staffordshire dog, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog had been fighting with another dog, but the dogs had been separated when the Mobile, Ala. native struck the American Staffordshire with his fist. When the elderly woman heard the commotion and came to the front door to look out, Turner grabbed her hand from the door handle and entered the home. He came out with a blue bicycle and fled the scene.

The dog suffered swelling on its right check and had been struck in the ribcage. The woman had swelling on her wrist.

Turner returned to the home and was taken into custody. A criminal history check revealed he previously had been convicted of felony battery in 2015 in Hillsborough County.

Turner also had a white powdery substance in a clear plastic bag in his sock. The substance was determined to be bath salts.

Turner was arrested on charges of battery and drug possession. He was book at the Sumter County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

