91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
type here...

Boyd Franklin Brown Jr.

By Staff Report

Boyd Franklin Brown Jr.Boyd Franklin Brown, Jr. of Summerfield, FL, age 94 passed away Thursday May 11, 2023.

Boyd was born September 15, 1928 in Huntington, WV. He attended Kentucky Military Institute, Marshall College in West Virginia and Lynchberg College in Virginia. Boyd served in the Korean War on the USS Spiegel Grove, which was retired as a reef in Key West, FL in 2002. He retired from the US Navy as Lieutenant Commander.

Boyd is survived by his wife of 39 years, Theresa Brown, 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Belleview, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have to do something about the trolls

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an official who wants to clamp down on the trolls.

Here’s an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident offers an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints.

Quit giving recognition to the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident offers a suggestion for getting rid of the trolls.

CDD 1 supervisors worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del La Vista West resident expresses frustration that CDD 1 supervisors are worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns.

Upset with chronic complainers

A Village of Santiago resident is fed up with complaints coming from those living here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos