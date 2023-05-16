David L. Steele was born on January 16, 1936 and passed away May 11, 2023 in Wildwood, Florida with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late Gilbert and Marguerite Steele.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gilbert and sister Evelyn. Dave married the love of his life and best friend Nancy Engelman in 1957 and they enjoyed 65 wonderful years together, residing in Chippewa and Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania and retiring to Florida in 2004. He is survived by his three daughters, Cindy (John) Nevills, Sandy (Sabrina) Steele, Susan (Brian) Sarff, and three sons David, Dennis and Daniel (Vicki) Steele. He will be greatly missed by his 14 grandchildren, Ron, Jen, Kimmi, Anthony, Aubrey, Rachel, Nico, Brian, Christopher, Danielle, Josh, Matthew, Ben, Michael, and his 16 great grandchildren. The care and love that he fostered in his family lives on through them.

Dave loved golf, woodworking and more than anything family vacations and watching his kids and grandkids sporting events. His career spanned 46 years in the automotive industry as a Parts Manager beginning at Sahli Motors in Beaver Falls and retiring from Castriota Chevrolet in Pittsburgh. He was a hard-working, stoic man of few words and his heartfelt hugs always made you feel safe. He was admired by all and had a special way of making even a stranger smile.

Visitation for David will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM in the Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place Chapel, 3990 E. SR. 44, Suite 105, Wildwood, Florida 34785, PH: 352-205-4210.