Dorothy Theresa McCoy was born in Kingston, Jamaica on April 2, 1934. She passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023.

Dorothy worked as a Nurse Anesthetist Supervisor until she retired. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Marymount Manhattan College and a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration from C. W. Post, Long Island University.

Dorothy and her husband Malcolm relocated from New York to Florida in 2003 where they immediately became well known residents of The Villages. She was incredibly caring and active in both her New York and Florida communities and churches. She was a devoted member of St. Mark the Evangelist Church where she was a choir member and worked closely with Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was also active in The Villages African American Community group, the Way Way Way Off Broadway group and the Villages Nurses group. She also volunteered and supported numerous charitable organizations.

Dorothy’s philosophy in life was to do the best you can for others and put your trust in God. She cherished spending time with her family and friends and hosting annual gatherings. She had a deep love for the theater, music, gardening and traveling around the world. She took great pride in knitting and crocheting for people in need.

Dorothy is survived by Malcolm, her husband of 52 years along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

Dorothy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 8th at 10:00 AM at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church; 7081 SE HWY 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.