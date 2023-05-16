DUI suspect in BMW nabbed on her way home from party

A drunk driving suspect in a BMW was nabbed on her way home from a party.

Keymoney Desiree Mobley, 23, of Belleview, was driving the black BMW at about 3 a.m. Saturday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she drifted out of her lane of travel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue.

It appeared Mobley, who is employed as a food service worker at the Marion County Correctional Institution, had been drinking. She said she was heading home from a party in Clermont. She said she had consumed two wine cooler-type drinks.

Mobley performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .180 and .174 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.