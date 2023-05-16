91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
type here...

Here’s an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree that if it’s so important to someone that they make a complaint to have investigated, they should be required to fully identify themselves by name and address. That is a requirement of most any other similar legal document such as report of their person being violated as an assault.
I also agree that With the stipulation that the “complainant” be a homeowner of a house on the street where the alleged violation is located.
It is then easy enough for the appropriate department of The Villages to verify this information in their records before further on-site investigation.
This sounds like a judgment call that some party is unwilling to consider making a necessary requirement as a logical and valid parallel to the  similar legal example provided above.
It could be declared that all complaints filed as of a certain date when this new requirement would take affect must be refiled.

Suzanne Zimmerman
Village of Charlotte

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have to do something about the trolls

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an official who wants to clamp down on the trolls.

Quit giving recognition to the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident offers a suggestion for getting rid of the trolls.

CDD 1 supervisors worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del La Vista West resident expresses frustration that CDD 1 supervisors are worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns.

Upset with chronic complainers

A Village of Santiago resident is fed up with complaints coming from those living here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The condition of golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on the condition of golf courses in The Villages.

Photos