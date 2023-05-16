Here’s an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints

To the Editor:

I agree that if it’s so important to someone that they make a complaint to have investigated, they should be required to fully identify themselves by name and address. That is a requirement of most any other similar legal document such as report of their person being violated as an assault.

I also agree that With the stipulation that the “complainant” be a homeowner of a house on the street where the alleged violation is located.

It is then easy enough for the appropriate department of The Villages to verify this information in their records before further on-site investigation.

This sounds like a judgment call that some party is unwilling to consider making a necessary requirement as a logical and valid parallel to the similar legal example provided above.

It could be declared that all complaints filed as of a certain date when this new requirement would take affect must be refiled.

Suzanne Zimmerman

Village of Charlotte