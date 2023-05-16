Hydrilla treatment at Lake Sumter will force closure of scene cruises

Lake Sumter Line Scenic Cruises will be closed for hydrilla treatment of Lake Sumter on Wednesday, May 17.

Hydrilla was introduced into Florida water bodies in 1950-1951, according to the University of Florida. It was thought to have been introduced to the Tampa and Miami areas as an aquarium plant. By the 1970s, it was established throughout Florida waters and in most drainage basins. Hydrilla can grow to the surface of waters as deep as 25 feet and form dense mats and can still be found in all types of water bodies.

Without management, hydrilla slows water flow and clogs irrigation and flood-control canals and interferes with boating (both recreational and commercial) and prevents swimming and fishing. Dense infestations can alter water chemistry and dissolved oxygen levels.