78.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
type here...

Hydrilla treatment at Lake Sumter will force closure of scene cruises

By Staff Report

Lake Sumter Line Scenic Cruises will be closed for hydrilla treatment of Lake Sumter on Wednesday, May 17.

Hydrilla can be seen growing at Lake Sumter Landing as the Lake Sumter Line boat sails
Hydrilla can be seen growing at Lake Sumter Landing as the Lake Sumter Line boat sails on the water.

Hydrilla was introduced into Florida water bodies in 1950-1951, according to the University of Florida. It was thought to have been introduced to the Tampa and Miami areas as an aquarium plant. By the 1970s, it was established throughout Florida waters and in most drainage basins. Hydrilla can grow to the surface of waters as deep as 25 feet and form dense mats and can still be found in all types of water bodies. 

Without management, hydrilla slows water flow and clogs irrigation and flood-control canals and interferes with boating (both recreational and commercial) and prevents swimming and fishing. Dense infestations can alter water chemistry and dissolved oxygen levels. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Quit giving recognition to the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident offers a suggestion for getting rid of the trolls.

CDD 1 supervisors worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del La Vista West resident expresses frustration that CDD 1 supervisors are worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns.

Upset with chronic complainers

A Village of Santiago resident is fed up with complaints coming from those living here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The condition of golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on the condition of golf courses in The Villages.

We should form a posse and hunt down the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests the possibility of forming a posse to hunt down the trolls.

Photos