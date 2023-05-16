Officials finalizing deal to bring in new PGA Tour Superstore

Officials are finalizing a deal to bring in a new PGA Tour Superstore.

Martin Dellebovi of the Benchmark Group on Monday night informed the Lady Lake Commission that a PGA Tour Superstore will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Earth Fare at Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

PGA Tour Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Group, LLC, headquartered in Roswell, Ga. As the PGA Tour’s exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA Tour Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA Tour pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA Tour Superstore has a wide selection of men’s, women’s and juniors’ apparel and footwear for golf and tennis.

The nearest PGA Tour Superstore is in Orlando.

In addition to moving into the Earth Fare space, PGA Tour Superstore also plans to take over the vacant retail space next door, Dellebovi said.

Earth Fare closed last year and apparently blamed the long-term construction project on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 for keeping customers away. However, Total Wine is located in the same plaza and appears to have a booming business.

The Benchmark Group is responsible for bringing a wealth of retail and restaurants to Lady Lake, including Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Longhorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse.

Dellebovi had more good news for Lady Lake commissioners, indicating that he has a national retailer lined up for the Bed Bath and Beyond space and another national retailer interested in the Tuesday Morning space, at Village Crossroads and Lady Lake Crossing, which is across from Lady Lake Commons. He did not divulge the name of the interested retailers. Bed Bath and Beyond and Tuesday Morning both went into bankruptcy amid national struggles.

Dellebovi saluted Benchmark’s strong partnership with the town.

“It’s not because of us that we are able to bring in these retailers. It’s because of the town and the work you do,” he said.