Pair already on probation in more trouble after found with drugs

A pair already on probation are in more trouble after they were found with drugs.

Alyssa Masters, 26, and Dustin Lynn, 38, both of Summerfield, were sitting in a black Kia parked in front of a residence when they were found at about 8 p.m. Monday by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy. She had been sitting in the driver’s seat and he was in the front passenger seat.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Masters’ purse. A shoulder bag belonging to Lynn was found to contain methamphetamine and syringes, according to the arrest report.

Both were already on felony probation therefore they were both booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.