Six cops needed to restrain driver found in roundabout at country club

Six police officers were needed to restrain the driver of a pickup truck found in a roundabout at a country club in The Villages.

The Ford F-150 pickup was found at 3:47 a.m. Sunday in the roundabout at Water Tower Circle near the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. The truck was blocking traffic in the roundabout at the intersection with St. Andrew’s Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Joel Alan Little of Lake City, was asleep and the vehicle’s engine was running. A check of his driver’s license revealed two prior arrests for driving under the influence and four convictions for driving while license suspended.

When an officer tried to handcuff him, Little became “very resistant and used very vulgar and offensive language,” the report said.

The Central Florida Drywall worker, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, was so defiant that it ultimately took six police officers 30 minutes to get him into the back of a squad car. The Villages Public Safety Department was called to the scene and transported him by ambulance to the Summerfield ER. An officer in a squad car followed behind the ambulance.

Prior to removal by Kling Towing, an inventory of the truck was performed. A small bag containing fentanyl was found along with a glass pipe.

Little was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,500 bond.