91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
type here...

Sneaky troll caused major inconvenience even though we followed proper procedure

By Janet Gagne

I am supportive of the proposed complaint process as outlined in Community Development District 4 and feel this should be adopted by all districts.

This “troll” complaint system has gotten out of hand. It has become abusive and can often waste manpower in checking the complaints.

We had someone complain about cutting down a tree instead of asking us if we had gone through proper channels, which we had. It took an employee a phone call and trip to our home to see the documentation that we had.

Here is my complaint: An employee was to come by and see our documentation and never showed up at the arranged time. 

That was a big inconvenience to us as we rearranged our day to wait for him to come. Finally, after a phone call we found out he was off that day (after setting up the time with us.) That wasted our day when we could have planned something else with family. 

This all could have been avoided if the complaining person asked us directly. They waited until the tree was completely taken down, which took two days.

Janet Gagne is a resident of the Village of Polo Ridge.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have to do something about the trolls

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an official who wants to clamp down on the trolls.

Here’s an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident offers an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints.

Quit giving recognition to the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident offers a suggestion for getting rid of the trolls.

CDD 1 supervisors worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del La Vista West resident expresses frustration that CDD 1 supervisors are worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns.

Upset with chronic complainers

A Village of Santiago resident is fed up with complaints coming from those living here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos