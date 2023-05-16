91.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Sumter Senior Hiring Fair links five graduates to employment with UF Health

By Jordyn Pennington

Five graduating seniors from Sumter County have been hired by UF Health as a result of the Sumter Senior Hiring Fair at Wildwood Middle High School.

Casey Ferguson, Career Technical and Adult Education Supervisor for Sumter County Schools and the coordinator of the event, said 103 students participated in the fair. Of those, 17 students were hired on the spot and 40 left with pending positions. The five seniors hired by UF Health were originally part of the pending group.

These numbers reflect the district’s goal of preparing seniors for graduation and beyond.

“Pulling in business partners is a key part of accomplishing our goals,” said Ferguson. “UF Health has been instrumental in implementing those goals.”

Four of the hired seniors were from Wildwood Middle High School, including Trinity Harrison, Mioni Vickers, Kahliyah Hinson and Jahnathan Munn. The final senior, Elisabeth Jolly, is graduating from South Sumter High School.

All five students were either already enrolled in nursing school or will be enrolling. Jahnathan Munn will be working as a Food Service Worker PRN because he is off to play basketball in the fall and studying nursing far outside of Leesburg. The remaining four will be working as Nursing Assistants.

