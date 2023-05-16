Webster declares ‘Trump was right all along’ about Russia collusion hoax

Congressman Daniel Webster has declared former President Donald Trump was “right all along” in his assertions about an FBI probe into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in the presidential election.

Webster made the statement after Special Counsel John Durham issued a long-awaited report sharply critical of the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign and possible ties to Russia.

“President Trump was right all along. The Durham Report confirms that the Russia collusion hoax targeting President Trump was false, and the result of an elaborate plan led by the Hillary Clinton Campaign, pursued by those in the highest ranks at the FBI and repeated without question by the lefts’ greatest mouthpieces – the mainstream media. Even President Obama and then-Vice President Biden were aware and failed to hold anyone accountable,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages.

The report cost taxpayers $6.5 million and took nearly four years. Then-Attorney General William Barr named Durham as special counsel to look into the FBI’s investigation into the alleged Trump/Russia connection.

“When government officials fail to abide by the boundaries set by U.S. law and the Constitution, there must be accountability. Those who perpetrated this hoax on the American people must go to jail,” Webster said.