85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...

CDD 5 supervisors admit they rocked the boat with regard to deed compliance

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 5 supervisors admit they rocked the boat when it comes to deed compliance.

During a town hall meeting Wednesday evening at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, CDD 5 supervisors explained many facets of their work to the audience, but it was deed compliance that took center stage.

“We have done some things that have really rocked the boat,” Board Chairman Gary Kadow said.

He said roughly two years ago, the CDD 5 board became concerned about the so-called trolls who were calling in 25 or 30 complaints at a time.

“Most of the complaints were just non-sensical,” Kadow said.

So CDD 5 supervisors took the bold step of ending anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. As a result, in CDD 5, those lodging complaints with Community Standards must provide their name.

Supervisor Gary Kadow, left, welcomes Al Jenkins of the Village of Belvedere to Wednesday's town hall meeting at Laurel Manor Recreation Center
Supervisor Gary Kadow, left, welcomes Al Jenkins of the Village of Belvedere to Wednesday’s town hall meeting at Laurel Manor Recreation Center

Kadow provided statistics that showed the change has worked.

“People are a lot happier,” Kadow said.

Other community development districts are considering CDD 5’s lead.

Kadow takes great pride in the fact that CDD 5 has not raised the maintenance assessment in all of the years he has been on the board. In fact, there is a history of decreases in CDD 5’s maintenance assessments.

This chart shows the history of maintenance assessment decreases in CDD 5.
This chart shows the history of maintenance assessment decreases in CDD 5.

The board will be discussing its budget for 2023-24 at 8 a.m. Friday, May 19 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Kadow invited residents to attend the meeting and get a close-up look at the budgeting process.

There are 6,399 homes sites in CDD 5.

The villages in CDD 5 are Ashland, Belvedere, Bonnybrook, Bridgeport at Lake Miona, Liberty Park, Lynnhaven, Poinciana, Sunset Pointe and Winifred.

You can see the entire CDD 5 town hall presentation at this link: District 5 Town Hall Agenda Packet

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Demolition in downtown Wildwood

A Village of DeSoto resident offers some commentary in the demolition in downtown Wildwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Paving needs to be finished on State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident urges the completion of the State Road 44 project.

Some suggestions for improvement of conditions at golf courses

A Village of Summerhill resident who formerly managed golf courses has some suggestions for improving courses here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

CDD 6 was also hit with numerous troll complaints

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident reports that CDD 6 was also hit with numerous troll complaints

We have to do something about the trolls

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an official who wants to clamp down on the trolls.

Photos