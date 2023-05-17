Demolition in downtown Wildwood

To the Editor:

Comment: It seems better city planing would be to move 301 over closer to the railroad property. The city says the buildings they are saving are historic. What? Do they date to the 1800’s? I think not.

Demolish all buildings along the railroad property turning this strip into 301. This would eliminate all the crazy crossing of 301. Much larger pedestrian area with safer access to all businesses. The way its being done will probably not be the big boost to the area they hope for. Who wants to deal with crossing 301 all the time?

Keith Wolfe

Village of DeSoto