Donna Faye Felter

Donna Faye Cummings-Felter

May 16, 1940 – May 12, 2023

Donna F. Felter of Tamiment, PA and Lady Lake, FL, passed away peacefully in The Villages, FL surrounded by family. Born to Eva Teator-Cummings and G. Howard Cummings, Donna grew up in Nyack, N.Y. She attended Nyack High School class of 1958 and later the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City. Donna married Alan E. Felter in 1959. Together they raised 2 daughters, Jill and Alison in West Nyack, NY where they resided for over 40 years. For over 30 of those years, she worked as a business manager for the Fellowship of Reconsilliation (F.O.R.) in Upper Nyack.

In 1987, Donna and Alan built their vacation home in Tamiment, PA, where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends. They travelled across the United States with their good friends Ruth and David Glaser. Later on they became snowbirds, living seasonally in Florida, and finally buying their retirement home in Lady Lake. Donna very much loved family occasions and always had a full house on the holidays. She enjoyed celebrating every occasion and would decorate and plan meals around them. Donna loved her flowers, talking with friends and family, decorating, dancing and music. With her sharp mind for numbers and business-savvy personality, she also excelled at playing card and board games, especially Mahjong and trivia, and finding the best of deals. She was known for speaking her mind and offering sound life advice. Donna was the memory keeper of our family. She would often tell stories about growing up, family, and of her friends.

Donna is survived by her 2 daughters, Jill Felter-Krist of Nanuet, NY and Alison Felter-McNulty of Leesburg, FL; son-in laws Michael Krist and Joey Sparks; granddaughter Jaclyn Krist of Orlando, FL; 2 nieces, Eunice Russo of Colorado and Martha Mitchell of Texas; 1 nephew, L. Alan Williams of Kansas; cousins Faith Crandall of Massachsetts and Judy Smith of New York. She is also survived by her extended family and friends, many whom she has had since high school, including her “phone companion” Bob Kuehne.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, Eva and G. Howard Cummings, her husband Alan E. Felter, and infant granddaughter Lucy McNulty.

A future memorial is being planned for Donna. Please send contributions in her honor to The Bushkill Volunteer Fire Company, 124 Evergreen Dr, Bushkill, PA, 18324.