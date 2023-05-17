79.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...

Frank Gerald Rawson Jr.

By Staff Report

Frank Gerald Rawson, Jr. age 58, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on May 6, 2023. He was born on July 30, 1964 in Fall River, Massachusetts, a son to Frank Gerald Rawson, Sr. and Patricia (Squillante) Rawson.

Frank was an over the road truck driver.

He leaves behind in addition to his father and mother, two sons Gerald Scott Rawson, Frank Gerald Rawson, III, two daughters Angelique Rawson, Monique Rawson, a brother Allen Rawson, three sisters Lori Reed, Kristin Knerr, Tricia Rawson, two brother-in-laws Larry Reed and Donald Knerr and eleven grandchildren.

A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday May 12, 2023 at 9:00am at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, Micanopy, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

CDD 6 was also hit with numerous troll complaints

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident reports that CDD 6 was also hit with numerous troll complaints

We have to do something about the trolls

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an official who wants to clamp down on the trolls.

Here’s an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident offers an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints.

Quit giving recognition to the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident offers a suggestion for getting rid of the trolls.

CDD 1 supervisors worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del La Vista West resident expresses frustration that CDD 1 supervisors are worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns.

Photos