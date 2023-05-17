Frank Gerald Rawson, Jr. age 58, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on May 6, 2023. He was born on July 30, 1964 in Fall River, Massachusetts, a son to Frank Gerald Rawson, Sr. and Patricia (Squillante) Rawson.

Frank was an over the road truck driver.

He leaves behind in addition to his father and mother, two sons Gerald Scott Rawson, Frank Gerald Rawson, III, two daughters Angelique Rawson, Monique Rawson, a brother Allen Rawson, three sisters Lori Reed, Kristin Knerr, Tricia Rawson, two brother-in-laws Larry Reed and Donald Knerr and eleven grandchildren.

A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday May 12, 2023 at 9:00am at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, Micanopy, Florida.