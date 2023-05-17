Ralph Dupler passed away peacefully at home May 9, 2023, in the care of Gentiva Hospice. He is survived by two daughters Beverly Welch of Ohio, Beth (Hal) Peters of Weirsdale, sister-in-law Anita (John) Beard of Ohio, brother-in-law Ronald Byrd of Arizona, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ralph was born in Corning, Ohio 1934. The only thing his father was able to teach him was auto mechanics, and he remained a car guy for the rest of his life. He met his wife Katie in 1948, then married her in 1955. They lived a simple, honest life. Raised two children, worked hard, retired early. After getting settled into their Florida home in 1994, he was never one to sit still. He got a part time job working on golf carts, calling them big toys. Fully retired on 2014 to help care for Katie, she predeceased him in 2019 after 64 years of marriage. They are once again fully retired, in their celestial home.

There will be a graveside service only at Forest Hill Cemetery, 12100 SE 170th Street, Weirsdale, Florida 32195 Saturday May 27, 2023 at 10 A.M., reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable donation in Ralph’s honor.