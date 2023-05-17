Signe Overboe, 95, passed away in The Villages, Florida on May 12, 2023. She was born and raised in Stavanger, Norway. She met and married John Overboe on February 11, 1950. Shortly after marrying the couple came over to New York via ship. They began their life on the US in Brooklyn and then moved to Griggstown, New Jersey for about 20 years. They then relocated to Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. They started their Florida life in South Florida as snowbirds and on October 8, 2002 they moved permanently to The Villages, Florida.

Signe lost her dear husband John on August 11, 2011. From there she lived on her own until October, 2017. She loved flowers and was very active in the garden. She spent some time playing Mexican Train or Mahjong. She loved going to the Tierra Del Sol Community Center and listening to music almost every Sunday of the month. She also liked to sing some of the time at the Center as she really enjoyed music and singing.

In October, 2017 she moved in with her daughter Karen Jacob and Karen’s partner Alex Lakatos. She was very active up until an unfortunate fall in January 2023. She fought bravely through subsequent trips to the hospital and rehabilitation but sadly declined in April after another fall.

She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.