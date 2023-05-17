Some suggestions for improvement of conditions at golf courses

To the Editor:

I have worked in the golf course management field for over 20 years. I have been a superintendent on courses in Florida and New York. A Letter to the Editor I read pertaining to how the golf courses in the Villages are managed was accurate. One of the courses I managed was on a resort in south Florida that received a lot of play. Course set up and cultural practices are crucial to managing courses regardless of how much play they get. Moving tee markers, changing cups daily is not a lot to ask. With the play these courses get they should be aerified 4x a year. Soil amendments could be used in conjunction with sand to improve the soil profile of the greens. You have to work Bermuda grass hard so it is always trying to grow!! My mentor always said better the root, better the blade. If not the grass just doesn’t look good, play good or last for years before needing renovation. Also directing the carts with ropes or other means is also important. This is a little Turf 101 here but I do believe these practices work. There needs to be a better relationship with The Villages management and the management companies operating our courses for these conditions to improve.

Robert Jones

Village of Summerhill