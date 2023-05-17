State Rep. John Temple lands new job

State Rep. John Temple has landed a new job.

The Republican who represents the bulk of The Villages in the Florida House of Representatives announced on social media that he has left his job with the Sumter County School Board and is the new associate vice president of work force education at Lake-Sumter State College.

“It has been an honor serving Sumter County as an educator for the last 18 years. Now I am looking forward to serving the students and community at Lake-Sumter State College,” the 47-year-old Wildwood resident said in a post on Facebook.

Last year, Temple was elected to represent State House District 52, which includes Sumter and Hernando counties. He defeated Villager Rock Daze. Temple succeeded state Rep. Brett Hage, who opted not to run for the seat in the newly redrawn district.

Temple’s House committee assignments include serving on the Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee, the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee and the Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee.

During his years in Sumter County, Temple served as an assistant principal, principal and most recently as director of Professional Learning and Accountability.

In 2018, Temple began serving as the chairman of Sumter County Republican Party.