88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...

There’s a risk to tuning out AM car radios

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

I along with more than 100 of my colleagues wrote to the major automobile manufacturers to express our concern with the push to remove AM radios from new car models. 

Our letter points out that “Our constituents rely heavily on it for emergency alerts and local news, information, and weather. In the case of natural disasters – tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and other local emergencies – AM radio is a lifeline…We cannot deprive them of that free, life-saving resource.”

Prepare for Hurricane season
Hurricane Season begins in less than three weeks.  Now is an excellent time to review your disaster preparedness plan to make sure it is updated, and you have the vital items needed in the event of a Hurricane or other natural disaster.  If you need tips on building a plan or what to include, please visit my website at: https://webster.house.gov/disaster-preparedness.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

CDD 6 was also hit with numerous troll complaints

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident reports that CDD 6 was also hit with numerous troll complaints

We have to do something about the trolls

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an official who wants to clamp down on the trolls.

Here’s an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident offers an idea for addressing deed compliance complaints.

Quit giving recognition to the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident offers a suggestion for getting rid of the trolls.

CDD 1 supervisors worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del La Vista West resident expresses frustration that CDD 1 supervisors are worried about driveway colors and ignoring safety concerns.

Photos