There’s a risk to tuning out AM car radios

I along with more than 100 of my colleagues wrote to the major automobile manufacturers to express our concern with the push to remove AM radios from new car models.

Our letter points out that “Our constituents rely heavily on it for emergency alerts and local news, information, and weather. In the case of natural disasters – tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and other local emergencies – AM radio is a lifeline…We cannot deprive them of that free, life-saving resource.”

Prepare for Hurricane season

Hurricane Season begins in less than three weeks. Now is an excellent time to review your disaster preparedness plan to make sure it is updated, and you have the vital items needed in the event of a Hurricane or other natural disaster. If you need tips on building a plan or what to include, please visit my website at: https://webster.house.gov/disaster-preparedness.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.