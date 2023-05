A Village of Marsh Bend resident was excited to get her first hole-in-one.

Patti White got the lucky ace on May 8 at Hole #4 at the Mangrove Executive Golf Course with a pitching wedge. It was witnessed by her husband Randy White and good friends Jan and Mark Rossini from the Village of Osceola Hills.

