Villager to be honored with presentation of Historic Preservation Medal

The Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR will present the NSDAR’s Historic Preservation Medal to William Chemerka of the Village of Largo on Friday, May 19 at the Saddlebrook Recreation Center. The medal presentation is expected to begin between 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m.

“Clearly, Mr. Chemerka has contributed to the greater understanding of American history as an author, a lecturer, and an educator. To say that Mr. Chemerka has a passion for history is an understatement. He is a remarkable individual who engages everyone in American history by delivering excitement, discovery, and enthusiasm to all his teachings. Therefore, this National Officer takes great pleasure in granting permission to award the DAR History Award Medal to William Chemerka,” said NSDAR Historian General Suzanne Marie Hesse.

In recognition of the prestigious nature of this award, the Florida State Society DAR Regent-Elect Cindy Addison will be in attendance.