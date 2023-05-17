World of Beer waitress arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

A World of Beer waitress was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle.

Dawn Marie Durst, 39, of Belleview, was driving a gray Chevy at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 466A in Fruitland Park when an officer noticed she was not wearing her seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Durst identified herself as an employee of World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages. The New York native said she was heading from her home in Belleview and was on her way to work. She appeared to be nervous.

The officer pointed out that World of Beer closes at midnight, therefore it did not seem plausible that she was heading to work, where she has been employed for three months, the report said.

Durst admitted her license had been suspended and a computer check confirmed it had been suspended in April. The officer asked to search her car, but she refused.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, Alprazolam and drug equipment.

Durse was taken into custody and two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.