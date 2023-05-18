Afraid someone poisoned foxes living in abandoned home

To the Editor:

A week ago, while on a bike ride, I was taking pictures of some cute baby foxes at an abandoned house on Tangerine Drive. Someone walking nearby made a disparaging comment about them in his neighborhood. Mind you, we have invaded their neighborhood. The other day, we found one dead in the driveway. This morning, we saw no foxes. I can’t help but think that someone poisoned them. It was odd that there were no natural scavengers around the body and that there are no more foxes. I had called animal control to remove the body and to hope they could humanely deal with the others. However, someone decided to remove the body on his own and who knows what happened to the others. I may be wrong, but I suspect they were poisoned by someone who did not want them there. If someone did, I feel for your inhumane actions. It is against the law to feed Florida wildlife. There are humane ways to deal with them. I am glad you are not my neighbor. Please, leave our wildlife alone.

Maryann Raines

Village of Silver Lake