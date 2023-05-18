CDD 7 agrees to join committee focused on improving golf cart safety

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has agreed to join in the work of a committee aimed at improving golf cart safety on multi-modal paths in The Villages

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Cliff Wiener, who also heads the Property Owners Association, has been trying to resurrect the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group, which at its peak included representation from throughout The Villages.

The Multi-modal Path Discussion Group met March 29 with representatives from CDDs 1, 2 and 4 as well as the Amenity Authority Committee in attendance. Community Development District 3 did not have a member at the table, but CDD 3 Supervisor Richard Belles was in the audience. CDD 3 did not want to join in the discussion of the committee long haunted by deep and bitter entanglements over issues such as striping several years ago. Belles apparently liked what he heard in March and in April he urged his fellow CDD 3 supervisors to join the committee. They agreed.

CDD 7 supervisors on Thursday decided they would send a representative to the next meeting of the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group, which is set for 2 p.m. July 17 Savannah Center.

CDD 7’s decision to join the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group is significant because it is the first board south of County Road 466 to join the newly revived group.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466, has elected not to join in the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group.