Deborah Jeanne Houseknecht, daughter of Dr, Robert A. and Rosmary Houseknecht passed away on May 12 at Cornerstone Hospice after a long illness.

Deborah graduated Summa cum Laude from Longwood University. She was an elementary school teacher and taught both in Virginia and Florida for many years. Deborah is survived by her Father and Mother, Brother Robert Houseknecht, his wife Donna, two nieces Sarah Almeida and Robin Weldon and their four children Alex and Mason Almeida, Riley Weldon and Blazely Waterman.

Deborah resided at her home in Del Webb and at her parent’s home in The Villages for 10 years during her illness. Instead of a local viewing and funeral service the family has opted for a family memorial to be held in Virginia this summer. Deborah will be sorely missed by all.