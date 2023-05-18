85.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Employee allegedly attacks female co-worker at Sumter Senior Living

By Meta Minton
Jose Luis Angel Santiago
Jose Luis Angel Santiago

An employee will face arraignment after an alleged attack on a fellow co-worker at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages.

Jose Luis Angel Santiago, 22, of Wildwood, will be arraigned next month in Sumter Count Court on charges of battery, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Santiago was arrested this past Saturday at his apartment after the alleged altercation at the independent and assisted living center on County Road 466A. The Bronx, New York native had been on duty at about 7 p.m. Saturday when he got into an argument with a fellow female staffer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman attempted to walk away from the argument, but Santiago grabbed her by the sleeve and pushed her up against the wall, the report said.

When deputies went looking for Santiago at his home in the Cypress Commons apartments, he was found to be in possession of a bag that contained marijuana and a grinder which held some green leafy material identified as a marijuana.

After he was taken into custody, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

