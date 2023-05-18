Fines loom as Villagers race to build new home after destructive fire in 2022

Fines are looming as a couple in The Villages races to build a new home after their previous residence was destroyed by a fire.

The home of James and Christine Noonan at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist was destroyed by fire in March 2022.

A large Romac truck loaded with lumber was at the construction site late Thursday afternoon where a slab has been poured and concrete walls are now up.

The Noonans are facing a deadline this month to have the home fully constructed, complete with landscaping. If they don’t meet the June 22 deadline, $50 daily deed compliance fines will begin to kick in.

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors has been dealing with this case for several months.

Initially, the neighbors and the CDD 9 supervisors were supportive of the Noonans. But as the months dragged by, the demolition site languished and a pool attracted insects in the backyard, the support began to wear thin. Frustrated neighbors have been pressuring the CDD 9 board to force the Noonans to do something with the property which has become a neighborhood eyesore.

The Noonans did not attend Thursday’s board meeting.

“I think the fact the gentlemen isn’t here today, is disrespecting this board and his neighbors,” CDD 9 Chairman Jack Reimer said of Jack Noonan.

It was somewhat expected that Noonan would be present to ask the board for a two-month extension for the construction of the new home. Since Noonan was a no-show and no request was made, the June 22 deadline remains in effect.

“I think we have been too generous in this case already,” said Reimer, who has lived since 2013 in the nearby Atmore Villas.

After the fire, the Noonans purchased a home in the Village of DeLuna. The Sumter County Property Appraiser’s website indicates the home’s purchase price was $458,900.

It is not known whether the Noonans intend to return to the newly reconstructed home on Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist.

“If I was him, I wouldn’t,” Reimer said.