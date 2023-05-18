The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus unequivocally condemns the hate-filled legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor and Republicans in Florida have unapologetically and publicly fanned the flames of hate in an atempt to fracture our great state into something unrecognizable for political gain. These politically driven actions targeting LGBTQ+ Floridians and families are harmful and unacceptable.

The 2023 “slate of hate” promoted by the governor and passed by Republican legislators is inconsistent with the views held by the majority of Floridians.

A recent poll by Public Policy Research Institute (PPRI) found 68 percent of Floridians support laws that protect LGBTQ+ individuals from being discriminated against in housing, jobs and public life.

Florida does not want what DeSantis keeps trying to sell.

We call on all Florida communities and their allies affected by the divisive rhetoric of hate passed this legislative session to unite and let lawmakers at every level of government know that Floridians will not stand for hate in our state. Speak out and participate in our democracy.

Together, we will fight forward.

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community to the Florida Democratic Party.