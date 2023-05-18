85.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 18, 2023
By Staff Report
Kenneth V. Kramer, 83, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in The Villages, Florida.

Ken was born on March 22, 1940, in Marion, Indiana, to Vincent and Lucille (Rosenberger) Kramer. Ken was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and veteran. Ken and his wife, Patti, moved to The Villages in 2001. Prior to that, they lived in Shelby Township, Michigan, and Marion, Indiana.

Survivors include his wife of almost 56 years, Patti; his children Tony (Teri) Kramer, Terri (Richard)Holness, Cathy (Chuck) Nagy, and Jenny (Michael) Kuiper; his grandchildren Kaitlin (Ryan), Krissy(Cody), Karalyn, Julia, Michael, Ellie, Matthew, Ben, and Brooklyn; his brother Bob (Sammie) Kramer; and brothers-in-law Rev. John McCracken, Jim (Sandy) McCracken, Rick McCracken, and Roy(Regina) Davis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vince and Lucille; his in-laws Harold and Rose (Sgroi) McCracken; his sister-in-law Barbara Davis; and his grandchildren Bobby Kramer and Madison Holness.

Ken graduated from Bennett High School in Marion, Indiana, in 1958, then from General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, in 1964, with a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering. He was employed by General Motors for 41 years, retiring in 1999 as an Engineering Group Manager. Ken served in the Indiana National Guard for six years. In his free time, Ken enjoyed golfing, gardening, watching auto racing, and cooking. But what he truly loved most was playing card and dice games with his family and friends and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Visitation will be Friday, May 19th, from 3:00-5:00 pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 12:00 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 County Road 462, Wildwood, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or JDRF- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Ken’s honor.

