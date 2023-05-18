80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 18, 2023
type here...

Sexual predator moves into subdivision near The Villages

By Staff Report
Prince Kibriyaa Khaliyfa
Prince Kibriyaa Khaliyfa

A sexual predator who has served time in prison has moved into a subdivision near The Villages.

Prince Kibriyaa Khaliyfa, 56, on Tuesday registered an address at 8591 Triumph Circle, in the Triumph subdivision in Wildwood, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The subdivision is located not far from the backend of the Village of Tamarind Grove, where residents have repeatedly complained of fence jumpers taking a dip in the pool.

Khaliyfa was released from the Florida Department of Corrections on Aug. 29, 2022. He was convicted in 2005 in Volusia County on a charge of sexual battery. In 2014, he was convicted of failure to register, also in Volusia County. His long criminal record also includes charges of robbery with a gun and aggravated battery.

The house at left shows where Prince Kibriyaa Khaliyfa is living and its proximity to The Villages
The house, at left, shows where Prince Kibriyaa Khaliyfa is living and its proximity to The Villages. (Map courtesy of FDLE.)

The home in the D.R. Horton Inc. subdivision in which he is living was built in 2021 and resold in 2023 for $334,000.

Khaliyfa has a number of known aliases, including Bloody Murda Khaliyfa and Curtis Williams. He has registered two vehicles, including a red 2021 Hyundai four door with license plate 50DIQV and a black 2013 Hyundai with license plate DIX4362.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Demolition in downtown Wildwood

A Village of DeSoto resident offers some commentary regarding the demolition in downtown Wildwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Paving needs to be finished on State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident urges the completion of the State Road 44 project.

Some suggestions for improvement of conditions at golf courses

A Village of Summerhill resident who formerly managed golf courses has some suggestions for improving courses here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

CDD 6 was also hit with numerous troll complaints

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident reports that CDD 6 was also hit with numerous troll complaints

We have to do something about the trolls

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an official who wants to clamp down on the trolls.

Photos