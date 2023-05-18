Sexual predator moves into subdivision near The Villages

A sexual predator who has served time in prison has moved into a subdivision near The Villages.

Prince Kibriyaa Khaliyfa, 56, on Tuesday registered an address at 8591 Triumph Circle, in the Triumph subdivision in Wildwood, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The subdivision is located not far from the backend of the Village of Tamarind Grove, where residents have repeatedly complained of fence jumpers taking a dip in the pool.

Khaliyfa was released from the Florida Department of Corrections on Aug. 29, 2022. He was convicted in 2005 in Volusia County on a charge of sexual battery. In 2014, he was convicted of failure to register, also in Volusia County. His long criminal record also includes charges of robbery with a gun and aggravated battery.

The home in the D.R. Horton Inc. subdivision in which he is living was built in 2021 and resold in 2023 for $334,000.

Khaliyfa has a number of known aliases, including Bloody Murda Khaliyfa and Curtis Williams. He has registered two vehicles, including a red 2021 Hyundai four door with license plate 50DIQV and a black 2013 Hyundai with license plate DIX4362.