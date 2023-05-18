92.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Theodora Grubb Barco

By Staff Report

Theodora G. Barco, 90, passed away April 16, 2023 in Carrollton, GA. Teddy was a resident of The Villages for 16 years before moving to GA in 2016.

Graveside service will be held June 12 at Eastern Shore Cemetery, VAB, VA.

