Thursday, May 18, 2023
Thief goes shopping after snatching wallet from Villager who went swimming

By Staff Report

A thief went shopping after snatching a wallet from a recreation center in The Villages.

The Wildwood Police Department is seeking a suspect in the theft of the wallet from a chair at the Water Lily Recreation Center.

The wallet was stolen at 2:10 p.m. April 6 as a Villager went swimming in the pool at the recreation center and left her bag with her wallet inside on a chair. At 4:49 p.m. that same day, the suspect used the victim’s credit card to make two purchases at Publix located at Magnolia Plaza, totaling $16.42 and $469.68, respectively.

These images of the suspect were captured on surveillance at Publix
These images of the suspect were captured on surveillance at Publix.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, you are urged to call the Wildwood Police Department at (352) 330-1355.

