Thief goes shopping after snatching wallet from Villager who went swimming

A thief went shopping after snatching a wallet from a recreation center in The Villages.

The Wildwood Police Department is seeking a suspect in the theft of the wallet from a chair at the Water Lily Recreation Center.

The wallet was stolen at 2:10 p.m. April 6 as a Villager went swimming in the pool at the recreation center and left her bag with her wallet inside on a chair. At 4:49 p.m. that same day, the suspect used the victim’s credit card to make two purchases at Publix located at Magnolia Plaza, totaling $16.42 and $469.68, respectively.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, you are urged to call the Wildwood Police Department at (352) 330-1355.