Thursday, May 18, 2023
Wildwood police nab Honduran driving without license or insurance

By Staff Report
Hector Escobar
Hector Escobar

Wildwood police nabbed a Honduran native driving without a license or insurance.

Hector Manuel Escobar, 39, of Orlando, was driving a white work van at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street at Cleveland Avenue when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle also had no insurance on file.

During a traffic stop, Escobar handed the officer his Honduran passport. The officer found that Escobar was wanted on a Lake County warrant for violating his probation on a charge of driving without a license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center with a hold placed on his custody by Lake County.

