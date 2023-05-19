Boyd Franklin Brown, Jr. of Summerfield, FL, age 94 passed away Thursday May 11, 2023.

Boyd was born September 15, 1928 in Huntington, WV. He attended Kentucky Military Institute, Marshall College in West Virginia and Lynchberg College in Virginia. Boyd served in the Korean War on the USS Spiegel Grove, which was retired as a reef in Key West, FL in 2002. He retired from the US Navy as Lieutenant Commander.

Boyd is survived by his wife of 39 years, Theresa Brown, 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Belleview, FL. Donations donated to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, in Belleview or Ted and Diane Brandley House, 17395 S. E.109th Terrace, Summerfield, FL 34491.