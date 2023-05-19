86.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 19, 2023
type here...

Boyd Franklin Brown Jr.

By Staff Report
Boyd Franklin Brown Jr.
Boyd Franklin Brown Jr.

Boyd Franklin Brown, Jr. of Summerfield, FL, age 94 passed away Thursday May 11, 2023.

Boyd was born September 15, 1928 in Huntington, WV. He attended Kentucky Military Institute, Marshall College in West Virginia and Lynchberg College in Virginia. Boyd served in the Korean War on the USS Spiegel Grove, which was retired as a reef in Key West, FL in 2002. He retired from the US Navy as Lieutenant Commander.

Boyd is survived by his wife of 39 years, Theresa Brown, 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Belleview, FL. Donations donated to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, in Belleview or Ted and Diane Brandley House, 17395 S. E.109th Terrace, Summerfield, FL 34491.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Afraid someone poisoned foxes living in abandoned home

A Village of Silver Lake resident is concerned that someone poisoned a family of foxes living in an abandoned home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What motivates the anonymous complainers?

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what motivates the anonymous complainers.

Live by the rules and you won’t have a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident says that if residents live by the rules when it comes to deed compliance, they won’t have a problem.

Demolition in downtown Wildwood

A Village of DeSoto resident offers some commentary regarding the demolition in downtown Wildwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Paving needs to be finished on State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident urges the completion of the State Road 44 project.

Photos