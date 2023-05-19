Cove apartments resident arrested with drugs after traffic stop

A resident of The Cove apartments was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop Wednesday morning at the entrance to the apartment complex on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Samuel De La Cruz, 51, was driving a tan Toyota passenger car at 9:10 a.m. when he was pulled over for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Kansas native was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, white rolling papers and a pipe which tested positive for the residue of methamphetamine.

A check revealed De La Cruz’s driver’s license has been revoked since 1991. He was also convicted for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended in 2016.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.