A homeless man was arrested after he was found living at a vacant residence in Wildwood.

Travis Terrell Shannon, 41, was found at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday living in the unoccupied home at 410 Terry St., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He had previously been ordered to stay off the property.

Shannon was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held without bond.