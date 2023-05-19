91.8 F
If you follow the rules you won’t have a problem

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If everyone followed the rules that they agreed to when they moved here, the trolls would have nothing to report. An infraction is an infraction, blaming the messenger is not the solution.

John Duncan
Village of Chatham

 

