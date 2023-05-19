85.1 F
The Villages
Friday, May 19, 2023
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, May 20

By Staff Report

Earthbeat

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Think Big Band

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Icon – Cruise-In

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  4:00 PM

The Byrne Brothers

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

Penta

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

