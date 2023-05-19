Lois Hutsenpiller, 77 of Oxford, FL passed away on Sunday May, 15th 2023.

She was born on September 4th 1945 in Swifton, Arkansas to Clarence Church and Ina “nee Hanes” Church. She was a loving Wife, mother and grandmother. Her love for God, family and friends showed in her daily walk with Jesus Christ our Lord.

She is survived by her husband Steve Hutsenpiller, her son Brad (Stephanie) Coker; Daughter-in-law, Kelly Coker, three step children, Tina, Michelle and Ken. Four grand children: Savanna, Alexis, Nathan and Macy; Four siblings Ray Church, Joyce Scroggins, Sherry Blanton, Jerry Church and many friends.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Bryan and Brant Coker, her parents Clarence and Ina Church and two siblings, Norma Irwin and Jimmy Church.

Her memorial service will be Saturday, May 20, 1pm At Wildwood Church of Christ, 114 Cleveland Ave. Wildwood Florida.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Saint Jude Hospital in her memory.