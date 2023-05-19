68.1 F
The Villages
Friday, May 19, 2023
Physical therapist in The Villages arrested in fatal hit and run on Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton
A physical therapist in The Villages has been arrested in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman on Rolling Acres Road.

Tara Rene Schiessle, 31, of Lady Lake, was arrested Thursday by the Florida Highway Patrol on warrants charging her with failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death and failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving serious injury.

A marker still stands at the scene of the Sept. 11 crash that claimed the life of Jamie Weinz of Leesburg. Her 31-year-old male companion, also of Leesburg, was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. They had been walking along the road when they were hit and the driver fled the scene.

A sign on Rolling Acres Road is calling for 22Justice for Jamie.22
A sign on Rolling Acres Road has been calling for “Justice for Jamie.”
Skidmarks are still visible on the roadway.
Skid marks were still visible on Rolling Acres Road days after 40-year-old Jamie Weinz was struck and killed.

Schiessle was at the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee that hit the pair at about 10 p.m. that night. She did not stop.

Schiessle has worked since 2019 at Lake Centre for Rehab as a physical therapist assistant, according to her LinkedIn page. She works at the Spanish Plaines facility, according to the Lake Centre for Rehab web page.

Schiessle was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $42,000 bond.

