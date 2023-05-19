PWAC member lashes out at rogue CDDs joining multi-modal path group

A member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee has lashed out at rogue PWAC members joining in the nearly revived Multi-modal Path Discussion Group.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed to join the discussion group which has been gaining steam since it was resurrected by Community Development District 4 Supervisor Cliff Wiener, who also heads the Property Owners Association. He said the group is focused on improving safety on the multi-modal paths.

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to join the discussion group. It was significant because it was the first board south of County Road 466 to join the newly revived group.

PWAC, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466, has elected not to join in the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group.

Peter Moeller, who represents Community Development District 6 on PWAC, was critical of CDDs 5 and 7 for joining in the discussion.

“I think we have Project Wide for a reason. When individual districts break with that, why do we have a Project Wide?” Moeller asked.

He said the decisions by CDD 5 and CDD 7 to join in the discussion could threaten to “splinter” what should be a unified voice of PWAC.

The Multi-modal Path Discussion Group met March 29 with representatives from CDDs 1, 2 and 4 as well as the Amenity Authority Committee in attendance. Community Development District 3 did not have a member at the table, but CDD 3 Supervisor Richard Belles was in the audience. CDD 3 did not want to join in the discussion of the committee long haunted by deep and bitter entanglements over issues such as striping several years ago. However, Belles apparently liked what he heard in March and in April he urged his fellow CDD 3 supervisors to join the committee. They agreed.

The next meeting of the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group is set for 2 p.m. July 17 at Savannah Center. This time there will be seats at the table for CDDs 3, 5 and 7.