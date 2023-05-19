Robert J. Breen

Robert J. “Bob” Breen, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages, FL on May 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a brief courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born to the late Thomas and Dorothy Breen on December 12, 1947 in Dorchester MA.

Growing up in Dorchester, one of eight children, Bob graduated from South Boston High School and went on to work for the MBTA holding various positions before retiring in 2011.

A resident of Holbrook MA from 1978-2019, Bob was involved in the community as a frequent participant in various activities from coaching town league softball to being a proud town meeting member. Bob was a very active participant in all aspects of his daughters’ lives as they were growing up in Holbrook. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching them in all their different sports. Bob moved to the Villages FL in 2019 and enjoyed every minute of it! Whether playing a round of golf with his buddies, lounging by the pool or dancing in the square, Bob was always found with a smile on his face. Bob left a lasting impression on everyone he met and couldn’t seem to leave the house without running into an old friend or making a new one.

Predeceased by his beloved brothers Richard and Thomas Breen and his loving sister Janice Robinson.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Maryanne (Scanlan), daughters Julie Dupont (Jason) of Peabody MA, Erin Basmaji (Chris) of Merrimack NH, and Amy Davis (Jason) of Westminster CO grandchildren Aiden and Colleen Dupont, Olivia, Parker, and Nolan Basmaji, siblings Michael Breen (Kathy) of Plymouth MA, Leo Breen (Mary) of Manomet MA, James Breen of Weymouth MA and Peter Breen of Las Vegas NV. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

Bob insisted that he be celebrated, not mourned, by those who knew and loved him.

In that spirit, his life will be celebrated in The Savannah Center on June 3, 2023, from 5-8PM There will also be a Celebration of Life up North for family and friends with more information to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the cholangiocarcinoma foundation, www.cholangiocarcinoma.org.