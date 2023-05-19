86.2 F
The Villages
Friday, May 19, 2023
Summerfield man arrested with briefcase containing illegal drugs

By Staff Report
A Summerfield man was arrested with a briefcase containing illegal drugs.

Kyle Robert Reese, 61, was driving a vehicle at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday in Astatula when he strayed from his lane of travel, according to an arrest report from the Astatula Police Department.

The officer making the traffic stop asked to search the vehicle, however, Reese said there “was no reason to search the vehicle,” the arrest report said.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A briefcase containing Reese’s driver’s license was found in the vehicle. It also contained six orange pills identified as Adderall, 2.45 grams of methamphetamine and pipes for smoking narcotics.

When the Indiana native was being booked at the Lake County Jail, a bag containing 1.18 grams of methamphetamine was found in Reese’s boot.

He is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, smuggling contraband into a detention facility and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the jail on $7,000 bond.

