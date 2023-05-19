68.1 F
By Staff Report
Terrance (Terry) P. Meidl, 75, of Lady Lake, FL sadly left us peacefully in his sleep on May 8, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicklaus and Sophia (Neubauer) Meidl, brothers Carl and Kenneth, and sisters, Delores Schmidt and Patricia Opper.

He is survived by his wife Joan, his sister, Shirley Wilson, his brother, Gary, his six children, Brenda (Joel) Froehlich, Terry T. (Jennifer) Meidl, Jacob (Lisa) Bendall, Jennifer (Josh) Schuster-Yanke, Sadi Jo (Zivko) Buzdom, and Christopher Meidl, his twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 29th, from 2 to 8pm in Watertown, WI

