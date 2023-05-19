91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 19, 2023
type here...

Villager with history of deed compliance issues must fix unapproved landscaping

By Meta Minton

A Villager with a history of deed compliance issues has been ordered to address a problem with unapproved landscaping.

The property owned by Victor Petrocelli at 2075 Thornton Terrace in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Bonnybrook was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

This landscaping was put in without approval at the homeof Victor Petrocelli in the Broyhill Villas
This landscaping was put in without approval at the home of Victor Petrocelli in the Broyhill Villas.

A complaint was lodged Feb. 21 about lack of maintenance to his front yard, “unkept property” and landscaping behind the fence that was put down without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. The other issues were addressed, but the unapproved landscaping remains in place.

Petrocelli submitted a retroactive application to the ARC, but it was not approved. As of Wednesday, Petrocelli’s property remained out of compliance.

A representatives of Community Standards noted that Petrocelli has been in and out of the hospital. It was also noted that Petrocelli has been cooperative with Community Standards.

Petrocelli is no stranger to the deed compliance process.

Last year, he was caught up in a case at the same property after he replaced the sod with rock. He later asked to replace the rock with moss, but that request was denied. He later sought to replace the rock with Florida-Friendly Landscaping.

This rock must be removed from a yard in the Broyhill Villas
Victor Petrocelli previously struggled with a deed compliance problem after replacing his sod with rock.

The board agreed to give Petrocelli 45 days to bring his property into compliance by addressing the unapproved landscaping. If he fails to do so, he could face a daily $50 fine until the property comes back into compliance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you follow the rules you won’t have a problem

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents that if you follow the rules you won’t have a problem.

We should always stand with our police officers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we should always stand with our police officers.

Those lodging complaints should have to show Villages ID

A Village of Santo Domingo resident says that those lodging deed compliance complaints should have to show their Villages ID. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Afraid someone poisoned foxes living in abandoned home

A Village of Silver Lake resident is concerned that someone poisoned a family of foxes living in an abandoned home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What motivates the anonymous complainers?

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what motivates the anonymous complainers.

Photos