Villager with history of deed compliance issues must fix unapproved landscaping

A Villager with a history of deed compliance issues has been ordered to address a problem with unapproved landscaping.

The property owned by Victor Petrocelli at 2075 Thornton Terrace in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Bonnybrook was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was lodged Feb. 21 about lack of maintenance to his front yard, “unkept property” and landscaping behind the fence that was put down without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. The other issues were addressed, but the unapproved landscaping remains in place.

Petrocelli submitted a retroactive application to the ARC, but it was not approved. As of Wednesday, Petrocelli’s property remained out of compliance.

A representatives of Community Standards noted that Petrocelli has been in and out of the hospital. It was also noted that Petrocelli has been cooperative with Community Standards.

Petrocelli is no stranger to the deed compliance process.

Last year, he was caught up in a case at the same property after he replaced the sod with rock. He later asked to replace the rock with moss, but that request was denied. He later sought to replace the rock with Florida-Friendly Landscaping.

The board agreed to give Petrocelli 45 days to bring his property into compliance by addressing the unapproved landscaping. If he fails to do so, he could face a daily $50 fine until the property comes back into compliance.