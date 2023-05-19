91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 19, 2023
type here...

We should always stand with our police officers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This is Police Officers Memorial week and Peace Officers Memorial day was May 15.
If there is one group of patriots that I have learned to respect and trust it is the law enforcement profession. I have the privilege of working with many of them that suffer from PTSD in their line of work. Their rate of pay is infinitesimally small compared to the risks they have to endure. They generally work rotating shifts, 12 hours on and 12 hours off, that switch every couple of weeks massively interrupting their family life and sleep habits. In addition, they get yelled at, spit on, physically and verbally assaulted, shot at and they run toward trouble instead of running away (which is our primary impulse). These are brave men and women who get very little recognition. The news media regularly vilifies them and supports defunding their departments making it ever more stressful to them to do their job. Bravo for you!

Michael Murrell
Village of Marsh Bend

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you follow the rules you won’t have a problem

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents that if you follow the rules you won’t have a problem.

Those lodging complaints should have to show Villages ID

A Village of Santo Domingo resident says that those lodging deed compliance complaints should have to show their Villages ID. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Afraid someone poisoned foxes living in abandoned home

A Village of Silver Lake resident is concerned that someone poisoned a family of foxes living in an abandoned home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What motivates the anonymous complainers?

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what motivates the anonymous complainers.

Live by the rules and you won’t have a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident says that if residents live by the rules when it comes to deed compliance, they won’t have a problem.

Photos