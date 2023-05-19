We should always stand with our police officers

To the Editor:

This is Police Officers Memorial week and Peace Officers Memorial day was May 15.

If there is one group of patriots that I have learned to respect and trust it is the law enforcement profession. I have the privilege of working with many of them that suffer from PTSD in their line of work. Their rate of pay is infinitesimally small compared to the risks they have to endure. They generally work rotating shifts, 12 hours on and 12 hours off, that switch every couple of weeks massively interrupting their family life and sleep habits. In addition, they get yelled at, spit on, physically and verbally assaulted, shot at and they run toward trouble instead of running away (which is our primary impulse). These are brave men and women who get very little recognition. The news media regularly vilifies them and supports defunding their departments making it ever more stressful to them to do their job. Bravo for you!

Michael Murrell

Village of Marsh Bend