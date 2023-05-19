William O. Firmery

William (Bill) O. Firmery, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away on May 13th 2023.

A public visitation will be Thursday May 18th from 9:00am-10:30am at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, FL 32162. Funeral services will be from 10:30am-11:00am. Burial service will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center.

Bill was born in Louisville, KY on February 9th, 1939. He went to school at Shawnee High School. Bill joined the Navy on his 17th birthday in 1956, He was in the SEABEES and served in the Marshall Islands, Enwetak Atoll nuclear testing & Okinawa, Japan, recently received a gold medal & accommodation as a Navy Atomic Service Veteran.

He was involved with many clubs in The Villages over the past 20 years. He enjoyed golf, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Judy Deas, his sons Steve (Cindy) Firmery, and Brent (Cherie) Firmery. His five grandchildren Kristin, Mark, Chris, Ginger, and Candace. His ten great grandchildren Aria, Amelia, Alex, Van, Rex, Maggie, Collette, George, Wyatt, and Owen. Bill is also survived by his sister Mary Dean Allsmiller.

The family of Bill Firmery wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the medical staff at Chatham Glen rehab center. In addition, special thanks to the Hospice of Marion County nursing team.